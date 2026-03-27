Driver Sensitisation Tab Lab Launched At Visakhapatnam RTO Under WSOTR Initiative

Visakhapatnam: A Driver Sensitisation Tab Lab was inaugurated at the Regional Transport Office in Visakhapatnam under the ‘Wrong Side of the Road’ initiative to promote responsible driving through digital training, officials said on Thursday.

The facility has been set up by the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department in collaboration with Diageo India’s United Spirits Limited and BharatCares.

The Tab Lab requires new driving licence applicants to undergo a 45-minute interactive session using digital modules that simulate real-life scenarios and assess behaviour related to drink-driving and unsafe practices.

With this addition, the state now has four such centres, part of a nationwide network of 83 labs under the initiative.

Regional joint transport commissioner Dr S. Venkateswara Rao said the use of technology-driven training would help instil responsible driving habits at an early stage. Devashish Dasgupta of Diageo India said the initiative focuses on behavioural change to improve road safety, while BharatCares representative Basant Sahu said it demonstrates how innovation and education can be combined to create social impact.