Driver Burnt Alive As Container Vehicle Catches Fire After Crash Near Kathipudi

KAKINADA: A container vehicle driver was burnt alive after his vehicle caught fire following a collision with a prawn-laden van on the National Highway near Ravikampadu junction, close to Kathipudi, under the limits of Annavaram police station in Kakinada district, in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as S.K. Kalam (43) of West Musheerabad in West Bengal. According to Annavaram sub-inspector G. Srihari Babu, the container vehicle was carrying cotton from West Musheerabad to Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

When the vehicle reached Ravikampadu junction, a prawn-laden van coming from Rajamahendravaram reportedly took a sudden turn towards an approach road, leading to the collision. Following the impact, flames erupted from the engine of the container vehicle, which was soon engulfed in fire, trapping the driver inside.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but the driver had already been burnt to death. The body was shifted to the Area Hospital at Tuni, and the police are awaiting the arrival of the deceased’s relatives.

The sub-inspector said preliminary investigation indicated negligence on the part of the prawn-laden van driver, who fled the scene after the accident. Annavaram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.