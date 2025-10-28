Driver Arrested in Kurnool Bus Fire Case

Kurnool:Driver Miriyala Lakshmaiah was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the Vemuri Kaveri bus fire mishap, in which 19 passengers were burnt to deat on October 24 around 3 am on National Highway-44 near Chinna Tekuru under the Ulindakonda police station limits.

Lakshmaiah was arrested at about 2 pm and produced before a court for judicial remand. The arrest followed investigations by Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah.

The Ulindakonda police had registered a case against Lakshmaiah and the bus owners based on a complaint lodged by passenger Ramesh.

Cases have been booked holding him and the bus management responsible for the death of the passengers.