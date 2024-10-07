Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI successfully intercepted a truck, which was found to be transporting 808.18kgs of ganja concealed beneath empty fruit crates at Krishnavaram toll plaza in Jaggamapeta, Andhra Pradesh.



Further, the persons in the pilot vehicle gate-crashed the toll gate barrier upon noticing the approaching officers to intercept them. The alert sleuths of DRI further apprehended two individuals who were escorting the contraband in a pilot vehicle after an hour long chase. The two suspects were nabbed on their attempt to flee the vehicle.

Upon inspection, the officers seized both the vehicles and 808.18Kgs of ganja, valued at approximately Rs.1.61 crore in the grey market.

The driver and other two arrested persons admitted to transporting the illicit material to the neighbouring States. The ganja and the two vehicles were seized while the three persons including the driver were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act-1985. The accused were remanded for judicial custody for 12 days.



