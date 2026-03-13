DRI Raids Alprazolam Factory in AP; Seizes 237 kg Drugs worth Rs.47 Cr

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on the illicit manufacture of synthetic drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine facility engaged in the production of Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act-1985, in Kondapalli Industrial Development Area, NTR district, Andhra Pradesh.

The intelligence-driven and well-coordinated operation codenamed “Operation White Hammer”, was carried out on March 11 and 12, and revealed a full-fledged industrial setup for production of Alprazolam, operating under the guise of a chemical manufacturing unit.

Searches at the premises resulted in the seizure of 237 kg Alprazolam with an estimated market value of Rs.47 crore, along with over 800 kg key raw materials, 2,860 litres of various chemicals, and industrial-scale equipment such as reactors, driers and a centrifuge, demonstrating an organised, large-scale clandestine manufacturing facility.

Preliminary investigation revealed the operation was orchestrated by a chemist with over 20 years’ experience in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, in collusion with his associate who arranged raw materials and distribution in Hyderabad.

The accused had rented the factory premises for clandestinely manufacturing Alprazolam. Both masterminds have been arrested. During the current financial year, DRI has dismantled eight clandestine drug manufacturing units through intelligence-based operations, reaffirming its firm commitment to the Government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and to safeguarding society and people from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.