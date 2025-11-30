Dredging Begins at Nalli Creek To Revive 11,430 Acres

Kakinada: The Water Resources Department has begun dredging works at Nalli Creek at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Narsapuram MLA Bommidi Naicker launched the works at Pedamynivanilanka village in West Godavari district on Sunday.

Officials noted that years of neglect, weed growth and lack of desiltation had choked the canal, severely affecting 11,430 acres of paddy, coconut and aquaculture. The 12.6-km creek, running through eight villages, has been prone to frequent submergence during heavy rains and floods, also impacting fish wealth.

Ramanaidu said Nalli Creek suffered prolonged neglect during the previous government, leading to heavy losses for farmers. He said the coalition government acted immediately after taking charge by allocating funds for dredging, strengthening bunds and constructing a bridge across the creek.

The minister stated that routine maintenance of drains and canals, including gate repairs and greasing of locks, had been ignored earlier. He added that the government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for Srisailam plunge pool and apron repairs, Rs 54 crore for Tungabhadra dam gates and Rs 150 crore for the Dowleswaram Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage gates.

Ramanaidu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is streamlining the entire system and has increased fishermen’s conservation-period compensation from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Dredging works in canals are now being taken up in a phased manner.