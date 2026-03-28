Dream-Inspired Temple Draws Devotees to Buchireddypalem

NELLORE: The annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Buchireddypalem in SPSR Nellore district began on a grand note, with Sri Rama Navami celebrated with devotion and traditional fervour on Friday. The festival has attracted devotees from across the state and beyond.

Steeped in history and architectural grandeur, the temple traces its origins to over three centuries ago. While the present structure reflects the style of traditional Tamil Nadu temples, its roots lie in a rich local legacy.

Temple records date its origin to 1715, when Dodla Anna Reddy, an administrator from Chengalpattu, was appointed to oversee the Duvvuru and Kandukur regions. He later settled near Vavveru village and named the area Buchireddypalem after his ancestors.

The temple’s defining phase came under his grandson, Dodla Ramireddy, popularly known as “Bangaru Ramireddy”. A devout follower of Lord Rama, he is said to have had a divine vision in which Lord Rama and Sita Devi appeared in his dream, directing him to build a temple at Buchireddypalem.

Acting on this vision, he laid the foundation in 1765 and completed the temple in 1784 using his own resources. He also endowed the temple with extensive land to support its daily rituals and services.

Managed by the Dodla family ever since, the temple remains a vibrant centre of faith. The shrine houses deities including Sri Kodandarama Swamy with Sita and Lakshmana, along with Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Andal, Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy and the Alwars.

Spread over two acres, the temple features an imposing 100-foot rajagopuram—among the tallest in the region—a 40-foot temple chariot and a temple tank spread across 2.5 acres.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, key events include Hanumantha Seva on March 30, Garuda Seva on March 31, Sitarama Kalyanam on April 1, and Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam on April 2.

Temple trustee Dodla Muralikrishna Reddy said the nine-day festival is being conducted as per Vaikhanasa Agama traditions, with elaborate arrangements for devotees.