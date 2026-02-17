DRDO Chairman Wants India To Rapidly Build a Collaborative Ecosystem

Vijayawada: DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat has recommended that India rapidly build a collaborative ecosystem, where academia works on preliminary development of processes / products and laboratories, start-ups, MSMEs and industry deploy these technologies within 3–5 years.

Dr. Kamat interacted with the leadership and faculty members of SRM University-AP as part of his visit to the campus for strengthening research in defence technology at the emerging educational institutes in India.

Earlier, Prof. D. Narayana Rao, executive director (Research), SRM Group of Institutions, welcomed the DRDO chairman and presented a comprehensive overview of the university, emphasising multidisciplinary programmes and research-intensive curriculum.

Faculty members of the university discussed with Dr. Samir their current research pursuits in the emerging areas of AI, quantum technologies and computing, and green hydrogen Kamat.

The DRDO chairman appreciated the ongoing research in accelerated materials development using Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME) led by Dean-Research of SRM AP, Prof. Ranji Thapa. High-energy materials are essential for the missiles that DRDO is developing.

The team led by Dr. Jatis Kumar Dash from the Department of Physics explained its research in development of a quantum navigation system (QNS) without GPS, and fabrication of quantum sensors. With strategic agencies all over the world working on QNS, Dr. Kamat appreciated SRM University-AP’s initiative in the sector.

The DRDO chairman called on universities and private institutions to strengthen defence innovation and research within the country. This would help achieve leadership in critical technology, which will help India become self-reliant.