Dragon Boating From Kerala Finds Another Anchor in Kurnool

Kurnool: Dragon boating, a traditional sport associated with Kerala, is now gaining popularity in Kurnool. Around 20 young athletes are currently undergoing training under the supervision of the District Sports Authority (DSA) at a lake near Nagaravanam City Forest.

Dragon boating coach B. Chandrasekhar came on deputation from the police department to the District Sports Authority in 2022 to train enthusiasts in the sport. “Every day, around 20 children come for practice between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.,” he underlined.

Explaining the training process, coach Chandrasekhar said dragon boating requires high stamina and fitness. Before beginning training, they conduct basic physical tests to assess whether a student is fit for the sport. Once they qualify, they first undergo physical conditioning, followed by water training.

According to Chandrasekhar, dragon boating competitions are at multiple levels — sub-junior, junior, and senior — with opportunities to participate in state, national, and Asian-level meets. He highlighted the progress made by local sports personnel in recent events.

“In the state meet held in Kurnool this October, our students bagged two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal. During the 13th Senior National Dragon Boat Championships held in Delhi this year, Sk. Nabi from Gonegandla in Kurnool won a bronze medal. One of our trainees even secured a teacher post in the recent DSC recruitment under the sports quota,” the coach disclosed.

He underlined that training is currently being conducted using two kayaks and canoeing boats near Nagaravanam in Kurnool, while new dragon boats are expected to arrive soon.

Chandrasekhar has asked youngsters to take up dragon boating as a sport. He said, “Anyone interested can approach the District Sports Authority or meet me directly. Morning water training sessions are held near Nagaravanam from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. In the evening, physical fitness sessions are conducted at the DSA outdoor stadium from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

District sports development officer B. Bhupathi Rao reiterated that the sport offers benefits under the sports quota saying, “Those who train and excel in this sport can avail opportunities under the sports quota in education and employment.”