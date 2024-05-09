Dr Shemushi Appointed Anantapur DIG

Following Election Commission’s directive, Dr. Shemushi has been appointed as DIG of the Anantapur range on Wednesday.

The 2008 batch IPS officer comes in as the DIG after the Election Commission transferred DIG Ammi Reddy on Monday following complaints by TD and its allied parties.

They accused Ammi Reddy of being partisan and supportive of YSRC. In support of their charge, the opposition parties mentioned the recent instances in Tirupati district.

Dr Shemushi is expected to take charge on Thursday.