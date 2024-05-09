Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Dr Shemushi Appointed Anantapur DIG

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 May 2024 6:40 AM GMT
Dr Shemushi Appointed Anantapur DIG
x
AP Police Representation Image Source: DC Archives


Following Election Commission’s directive, Dr. Shemushi has been appointed as DIG of the Anantapur range on Wednesday.
The 2008 batch IPS officer comes in as the DIG after the Election Commission transferred DIG Ammi Reddy on Monday following complaints by TD and its allied parties.
They accused Ammi Reddy of being partisan and supportive of YSRC. In support of their charge, the opposition parties mentioned the recent instances in Tirupati district.
Dr Shemushi is expected to take charge on Thursday.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP Police Transfers Election Commission Transfers Anantapur DIG AP News AP Elections 2024 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Anantapur 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X