Dr Nori Vows To Wipe Out Cancer in Telugu States After Award

Vijayawada: Noted oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu has vowed to work with renewed vigour after getting the Padma Bhushan award and expressed his delight for being honoured with the prestigious award by the central government.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, the noted oncologist asserted the award could be a challenge for my commitment to fight against cancer in both the Telugu states and also in the country. He said that both the Chief Ministers, N. Chandrababu Naidu and A. Revanth Reddy, had given their approval for the road map given by him and added he had the responsibility to implement it to deal with the cancer.

Reminiscing about his earlier days where he pedalled a cycle and moved in a rickshaw to go from place to place on Telugu land, he expressed gratitude to both the CMs for giving him the opportunity to serve. He vowed efforts to wipe out certain types of preventive cancers in the coming six years and opined that if more awareness was provided to the people, it could help stop their growth.