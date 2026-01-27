 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Dr Nori Vows To Wipe Out Cancer in Telugu States After Award

Andhra Pradesh
27 Jan 2026 12:33 AM IST

Oncologist vows renewed efforts across Telugu states

Dr Nori Vows To Wipe Out Cancer in Telugu States After Award
x
Oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu. (Image: Wikipedia)

Vijayawada: Noted oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu has vowed to work with renewed vigour after getting the Padma Bhushan award and expressed his delight for being honoured with the prestigious award by the central government.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, the noted oncologist asserted the award could be a challenge for my commitment to fight against cancer in both the Telugu states and also in the country. He said that both the Chief Ministers, N. Chandrababu Naidu and A. Revanth Reddy, had given their approval for the road map given by him and added he had the responsibility to implement it to deal with the cancer.

Reminiscing about his earlier days where he pedalled a cycle and moved in a rickshaw to go from place to place on Telugu land, he expressed gratitude to both the CMs for giving him the opportunity to serve. He vowed efforts to wipe out certain types of preventive cancers in the coming six years and opined that if more awareness was provided to the people, it could help stop their growth.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
radiation oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori padma bhushan 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X