DPR Finalised For Stormwater Drains, Water Supply And Beautification Of Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Reiterating that the development of Vijayawada is his foremost priority, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday announced that a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been finalised to upgrade civic infrastructure and transform the city into a modern urban centre.

Chairing a review meeting at the Command Control Room of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, the MP discussed key infrastructure works with municipal commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra and engineering officials. State Finance Corporation chairman Nagul Meera and corporator Chanti were also present.

With the monsoon season approaching, Sivanath said the DPR accords top priority to stormwater drain works to prevent waterlogging on city roads. He said the existing Panta Kalva drain, currently 2.5 metres wide, will be widened to eight metres to ensure smooth discharge of rainwater. Incomplete drains, especially in hilly areas prone to flooding, will be taken up on priority.

Referring to Vijayawada’s strategic importance alongside Amaravati, the MP said a special master plan is being prepared. DPRs for stormwater drains, underground drainage and drinking water supply were drawn up following state government directions after the previous civic council failed to act.

Sivanath said deficiencies in drainage and stormwater works executed earlier by L&T had been identified and corrective measures incorporated in the new plan. He also proposed coordination meetings with Railways, National Highways, Roads and Buildings and municipal officials to expedite upcoming Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs).

On the instructions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, three major canals will be aesthetically developed and mini Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) established at underground drainage convergence points, he said.

The MP said he would work with local MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Bonda Umamaheswar Rao and Yalamanchili Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary to secure substantial grants and resolve civic issues ahead of Vijayawada’s proposed Greater City status. “We are committed to making Vijayawada green, clean and infrastructure-ready,” he said.



