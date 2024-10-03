Downpour Cools Down Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Heavy downpour lashed Vijayawada city, giving a much-needed respite to the denizens from the simmering daytime temperatures on Wednesday.

The city had been experiencing high temperatures similar to those in peak summer. The weather changed on Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, lashed the city from 3pm to 4:30pm. Rainwater forming into floods inundated several low-lying areas.

The downpour revived the woes for the Budameru flood-affected people. Roads were waterlogged in Ajith Singh Nagar and other low-lying areas. Drain water overflowed from the side drain canals and entered houses in Kandrika, Rajiv Nagar, LBS Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Patil Nagar etc.

In Ward 61, the Polamma temple in Shanti Nagar collapsed. MG Road, Benz Circle and other roads were waterlogged, affecting the traffic.