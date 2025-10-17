Naidu Credits Double-Engine Govt for AP Growth

Vijayawada: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the leader of the 21st Century,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the “double-engine” NDA government at the Centre and in AP has brought double benefits to the state.

Speaking at the Super GST–Super Savings, Bachhat Utsav public meeting in Kurnool on Thursday, the CM hailed the Centre’s cooperation for bringing record-level investments to the state and said, “Modi’s victory is India’s victory — and that is our victory too.”

Lauding the Prime Minister’s vision, Naidu said the GST 2.0 reforms were a landmark decision that accelerated India’s growth. Extending greetings to Modi for completing 25 years in public service first as CM and then as PM, Naidu described him as a dedicated and visionary leader.

“He’s the right person at the right place at the right time,” Naidu said, adding that Modi’s reforms have propelled India from the 11th to the 4th largest economy globally.

Naidu said AP is attracting some of the largest investments, including one by ArcelorMittal in Visakhapatnam, a $15 billion Google AI Data Hub, and a Bharat Petroleum refinery in Nellore.

“A High Court Bench will soon be set up in Rayalaseema,” the Chief Minister said, adding to the upcoming sectors in the region — steel, space, defence, aerospace, automobiles, electronics, drones, green energy, food processing and cement. He thanked the PM for enabling the establishment of a semiconductor unit and the proposed Quantum Valley in the state.

Praising Modi’s leadership in strengthening India’s global standing, Naidu referred to ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a symbol of India’s military strength. Highlighting the new tax regime, the CM said that under the One Nation – One Tax – One Market concept, “nearly 99 per cent of goods now fall within the 0–5 per cent tax slab, leading to a sharp reduction in prices.”

“Every family is now able to save up to `15,000 a year through GST 2.0 reforms,” he claimed.

The state government, the CM said, has organised over 98,000 awareness events statewide, turning the GST Bachhat Utsav into a Bharosa Utsav. He described Modi’s ‘Swadeshi’ mantra as India’s strongest tool to counter global tariff challenges.

“From semiconductors to satellites, chips to ships, Andhra Pradesh is now set to become a hub of manufacturing,” he said.

Listing the state’s Super Six promises — Mega DSC recruitment, PM-Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhava, Stree Shakti, Thalliki Vandhanam, Deepam 2.0, and enhanced pensions — the CM credited their success to the Centre’s active support.

Expressing gratitude for the PM’s continued support to AP over the past 16 months, Naidu said the state has made unprecedented progress with Central backing. He cited the development of Amaravati, the grounding of the Polavaram project and the strengthening of Vizag Steel among the key achievements.