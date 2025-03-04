Double-Decker Train Starts Carrying Kia SUVs From Penukonda Station

Anantapur: Kia India, a leading mass-premium auto manufacturer, flagged off India’s first double-decker freight train to transport SUVs from Penukonda Railway Station to different parts of India. The move is set to transform the automotive logistics sector, significantly increasing the vehicle load capacity per train.

Speaking on the occasion, Kia India senior vice president Hardeep Singh Brar said, "The launch of India’s first double-decker freight train for SUVs is a significant step in modernising the country's car transportation infrastructure. With reduced transit times, the waiting period for our cars will decrease, allowing SUVs to be delivered to our customers faster. This will further reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable, cleaner and connected future."

So far, Kia has transported over 60,000 SUVs via the railway network to the northern, eastern and western regions of the country. The double-decker train can transport up to 264 cars—more than two and a half times the capacity of a standard train, which typically carries 100 cars. This increased capacity will optimise operational efficiency, shorten transit times and meet the growing demand of India’s expanding automotive industry. Vis-à-vis road transport this will help reduce the carbon footprint.

This ground-breaking initiative will streamline the operations of auto manufacturers and logistics providers, supporting the nation’s infrastructure and eco-friendly goals.

As India’s first double-decker train, it paves the way for further innovations in logistics, aligning with the government’s vision of making the country a global hub for manufacturing and provider of sustainable solutions.