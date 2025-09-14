Don’t Spare Criminals in Guise of Politicians: AP CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed district superintendents of police to accord top priority to maintaining law and order.

“Peace and security are the foundation for attracting investments, generating jobs, and ensuring economic growth,” Naidu told the SPs while addressing them through a video conference on Saturday.

The CM asked the superintendents of police not to spare anyone who resorts to crime in the guise of politics. He said utmost priority should be given to law and order to attract investments, thereby paving the way for increased growth rate in AP.

Naidu advised police to adopt four Rs – React, Reach, Respond and Result, for better policing. He said police officials must react immediately and reach the spot of crime forthwith. He asked them to be wary of fake campaigns in media and social media platforms. He suggested that they adopt a humanitarian approach towards those who approach police for help.

The Chief Minister maintained that from the very beginning, he has given priority to law and order. This way, he had successfully rooted out factionalism in Rayalaseema and Naxalism in Telangana. To thwart him, Naxals tried to kill him in a bomb blast at Alipiri on the foothills of Tirumala, he pointed out.

“Hyderabad attracted investments as I ensured strict maintenance of law and order,” he maintained.

Naidu went on to term Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case as a case study for police. He charged that political leaders are now resorting to crime in the guise of politics. He said at first political leaders described Vivekananda Reddy’s death as a murder and demanded a CBI inquiry. Later, they involved his (Naidu’s) name in the case. He suggested that police study criminal politics in detail. He advised them to use technology for getting the best results.

The Chief Minister asked police to thwart the opposition parties’ conspiracy to create chaos in the name of protests. He stressed on the need for police to remain updated, as criminals are resorting to crimes in innovative ways.