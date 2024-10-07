Don't Forget Sacrifices for VSP, Pawan Tells Plant Staff

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan asked Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees' union leaders not to forget the sacrifices made by thousands of people for establishing the steel plant.

“Thirty-two people sacrificed their lives, 16,000 people got displaced, and 24,000 acres of land got acquired for establishing the steel plant,” Pawan Kalyan pointed out.

On Sunday, members of the VSP Porata Committee, along with employees' unions and associations, met the Deputy CM and discussed various ways and means to prevent privatisation of the steel plant.

During the meeting, the steel plant union leaders stated that around 12,500 employees and 14,000 contract workers have not received several allowances for the past few months. They sought Pawan Kalyan's support in stopping the steel plant's privatisation.

In response, the Deputy Chief Minister assured the union leaders that he will take up their concerns with the union government to prevent privatisation of the steel plant.

Furthermore, Pawan Kalyan told the union leaders how Dredging Corporation had been safeguarded from privatisation. He observed that the union government might not have proceeded with the VSP disinvestment plan had all the employees' unions and associations met the centre and sought withdrawal of the privatisation proposal.