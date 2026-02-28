Don’t Allow Minors To Drive Vehicles: Kurnool Range DIG

Kurnool: Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Koya Praveen has advised parents not to allow minor children to drive vehicles, warning that several accidents are occurring due to minors riding powerful bikes beyond their ability.

He directed the police to conduct road safety awareness programmes every Saturday and stressed that strict adherence to traffic rules could help prevent accidents. Riders were urged to wear helmets and avoid over-speeding, overloading and drunken driving.

During enforcement drives, the police issued e-challans against 1,536 motorists for over-speeding, 1,388 for not wearing helmets, 63 for triple riding and 392 for using mobile phones while driving. Cases were also registered in 548 instances of drunken driving and 1,107 cases of open drinking.