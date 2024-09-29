Donny Michael new chief for Eastern Coast Guard

Visakhapatnam: The government has approved the elevation of Coast Guard Regional Commander East, Inspector General Donny Michael, to Additional Director General, effective September 29. Upon promotion, the flag officer will assume command as the Coast Guard Commander of the Eastern Seaboard in Visakhapatnam.

IG Donny Michael took command of the Indian Coast Guard Region East in November 2023. In less than a year under his leadership, the Eastern Region of the Indian Coast Guard has undertaken multiple operations, most notably the swift response during the extensive flooding in Chennai and Tuticorin, coordination of the oil spill response at Ennore in December 2023 with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and successful prevention of illegal immigration and seizure of contraband, including narcotics near the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary.



The Eastern Region has also witnessed accelerated infrastructure growth, such as the inauguration of a new "state-of-the-art" Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre in Chennai, as well as the commissioning of the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry.



Inspector General Donny Michael was awarded the Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) for his brave leadership while saving a burning merchant vessel near Mumbai in September 2012. In recognition of his exemplary service, the flag officer was awarded the prestigious President Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) on August 15, 2024, for distinguished service.

