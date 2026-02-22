Dola Warns Against Politicising Religion

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
22 Feb 2026 8:07 PM IST

He claimed that the appointment of Y. V. Subba Reddy as TTD chairman had led to multiple controversies and questioned certain financial transactions allegedly linked to his associates

Social welfare minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with MLAs Damacharla Janardhan and Ugra Narasimha Reddy, at a press conference in Ongole on Sunday.

Nellore: Social welfare minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday accused the YSRC of politicising religion and warned against dragging Lord Venkateswara into political debates.

Addressing a press conference at NTR Bhavan in Ongole along with TDP MLAs Damacharla Janardhan and Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, the minister alleged that several irregularities had occurred in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the previous five-year YSRCP regime.

He claimed that the appointment of Y. V. Subba Reddy as TTD chairman had led to multiple controversies and questioned certain financial transactions allegedly linked to his associates.

Referring to recent incidents in the Legislative Council, Dola criticised YSRC members for bringing portraits of Lord Venkateswara into the House and raising slogans, describing the act as inappropriate. He alleged that video footage showed members entering the House wearing footwear while holding the deity’s image.

The minister further accused former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC leaders of politicising religious sentiments and said devotees expect sanctity to be preserved in Tirumala.


