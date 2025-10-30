Dola Continues Relief Review in Prakasam for Third Straight Day

Nellore: Continuing relief efforts for the third consecutive day in cyclone-hit regions, Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy toured several affected areas in Prakasam district, assessing the situation and directing officials to take swift action to address public grievances.

The minister visited the submerged ST Colony in Ananthavaram village of Tanguturu mandal, where he interacted with residents and instructed officials to resolve their issues at the earliest. Later, he inspected the rehabilitation centre at Alakurapadu, reviewing the facilities being provided to displaced families and enquiring about their wellbeing.

Dr Swamy also inspected the Mallavarappadu–Karumanchi road, which was damaged due to heavy flooding in Mallavarappadu, and directed officials to carry out immediate repair works to restore connectivity.

Speaking to the media, the minister lauded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s foresight and the alertness of the administration, crediting them for effectively mitigating the cyclone’s impact.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister, and members of the coalition cadre for standing by the people during the natural disaster.