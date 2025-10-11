Dog Attack at BC Girls’ Hostel Sparks Outcry in Anakapalli

Visakhapatnam: A dog entered the BC girls' hostel in Ravikamatham mandal, Anakapalle district, around 3 am on October 9 and attacked 12 girls, who are now receiving treatment for their dog bites. The incident came to light on Saturday. Various mass organisations have alleged that the hostel warden failed to take appropriate action in response. Both the Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham and AP Girijana Sangham have called for a detailed investigation into the matter.

Y. Valasiah, the mandal secretary of the Girijana Sangham, stated that this incident reflects negligence on the part of the hostel authorities. He noted that maintenance work is being conducted on the boundary wall, which is located along the main road. Instead of completing the construction of the wall, a green mesh has been tied along it, allowing the dog to enter the hostel premises and attack the girls.

In addition to the Karmika and Girijana Sanghams, the parents of the affected girls have accused the hostel warden of irresponsibility. They argue that the warden's lack of oversight has left Dalit and other underprivileged children vulnerable at the hostel. They also question why the boundary wall has not been promptly repaired.

According to reports, seven girls were treated at the area hospital immediately after the incident, while five others received medical attention at 12:30 p.m. at the Ravikamatham Government Hospital. Parents expressed that such a delay in treatment is unacceptable, especially considering the attack occurred early in the morning.

The Karmika and Girijana Sanghams are demanding a thorough inquiry by the joint collector into the incident, as well as adequate safety measures at the hostel, including the prompt rebuilding of the perimeter wall. They are also seeking appropriate action against those responsible, including the hostel warden.