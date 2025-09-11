Doctors’ Team Probing Reasons For 30 Deaths In Turakapalem Village

Vijayawada:A team of doctors from the department of social and preventive medicine of Guntur Medical College and from the infectious diseases specialists from private hospitals are probing the reasons for the death of 30 patients at Turakapalem village in Guntur district.

The state-level team is visiting the village and examining various local factors. Meanwhile, the rapid response teams collected 103 blood samples by visiting the houses there. Of these, 69 were found negative to melioidosis bacterial infection while 23 were tested for coagulase negative staphylococci (CoNS).

Five patients suspected to have the melioidosis bacterial infection were hospitalised and their condition was stable.

Guntur collector Nagalakshmi said that experts from the national centre for disease control including Dr Hemalatha and Dr Praveen were part of the probe team that went to the village.

“A series of works are being taken up like proper maintenance of sanitation, supply of potable water and food to the people in the village.”

The health authorities seized a private health clinic in the village where a quack treated the villagers suffering from various health issues by giving them heavy dosage of antibiotics.