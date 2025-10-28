Doctors Stress Golden Hour Awareness Ahead Of World Stroke Day

Visakhapatnam: As World Stroke Day approaches on October 29, medical experts are stressing the critical importance of immediate action when stroke symptoms appear, warning that even a few minutes of delay can determine whether a person recovers fully or faces lifelong disability. This year’s theme is “Make Every Minute Count.”

“One in six people in the world suffers from stroke,” said Dr M.G.V. Aditya, senior consultant neurologist. “Life is precious, so be cautious and don’t let a stroke take it away from you. If someone suddenly experiences drooping of the face, weakness in an arm, or difficulty speaking, take them to a hospital immediately.”

Dr G. Kishore Babu, senior consultant neurologist, cautioned that many strokes occur silently due to small blood clots, gradually leading to memory loss, cognitive decline, slurred speech, headaches, numbness, or difficulty in walking.

“Silent strokes can be detected through routine scans,” he said. “Recognising early signs and getting regular check-ups is key to preventing long-term complications.”

Experts note that the first four hours after a stroke represent the “golden window” for treatment. During this time, clot-busting therapy or mechanical thrombectomy can restore blood flow and minimise brain damage. Missing this window, however, can lead to irreversible injury and permanent disability.

Doctors advise that individuals over 40, or those who consume alcohol or smoke after 30, should regularly monitor their blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Modern diagnostic tests such as carotid Doppler scans can also help detect cholesterol deposits in blood vessels early, allowing preventive action before a major stroke occurs.