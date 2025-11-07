Doctors Say Power Cut At KGH Not Related To Patient’s Death

VISAKHAPATNAM: Authorities of the King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam, have denied allegations made by relatives of patient V. Devi that she had died due to lack of oxygen following a prolonged power outage at the King George Hospital (KGH).

“The patient’s death is unrelated to oxygen supply,” the authorities emphasised.

A resident of Hyderabad, Devi had been living with relatives in Marripalem, Visakhapatnam. Following symptoms of fever, abdominal pain and vomiting, she had been admitted to KGH at 2:45 a.m. on November 6. After initial evaluation and tests, doctors shifted her to the Rajendra Prasad ward.

KGH superintendent Dr. I. Vani explained that at the time, Devi's oxygen saturation levels remained between 93–97 per cent, with blood pressure being normal. Later that day, tests indicated reduced liver function. An ultrasound revealed stones in her liver and gallbladder. Her condition worsened that evening and despite efforts to perform CPR, she passed away at 11:10 p.m.

The KGH superintendent maintained that patient Devi did not require supplemental oxygen during her stay at any stage. “Her death is not linked to any shortage of oxygen or power disruption,” Dr. Vani clarified.

Assistant professor Dr. Srikanth, who treated Devi, mentioned that she had a history of alcohol addiction and liver damage. She had been briefly moved to the ICU, before being moved to the general ward, where she experienced sudden cardiac arrest in the evening.

Incidentally, the hospital experienced a power outage starting at 1:45 p.m. due to accidental damage to underground cables near the mortuary. However, emergency services, including oxygen and ICU support, had continued functioning with backup generators in all critical wards, the KGH superintendent added.