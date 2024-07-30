Top
Doctors Oppose AP Govt’s Plan to Cut In-service PG Quota

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
30 July 2024 4:10 PM GMT
APGDA said passage of the GO with reduction in in-service quota based on a committee’s report, government MBBS doctors will be unable to pursue PG courses, as they will have to pay crores of rupees to pursue PG once the in-service quota is reduced.
Ayush services in districts and in the periphery areas of Ranga Reddy have been greatly affected as all the doctors have been deputed for the government scheme. (Representional Image)
In a letter addressed to the director of public health, Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) said the state government’s proposal in GO No. 85 dated 20-7-2024 might affect the opportunity of MBBS doctors in pursuing PG in specialised branches of their choice. (Representational DC Image)

Vijayawada: Government doctors have opposed AP government’s proposal to reduce in-service quota for serving MBBS doctors for pursuing post-graduation courses to 15 per cent in clinical and 30 per cent in non-clinical branches from existing 30 per cent and 50 per cent respectively in the state.

In a letter addressed to the director of public health, Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) said the state government’s proposal in GO No. 85 dated 20-7-2024 might affect the opportunity of MBBS doctors in pursuing PG in specialised branches of their choice.

The association pointed out that in-service doctors pursuing PG courses in different specialities will be of immense help in government hospitals at a time when there is a severe shortage of specialist doctors in the new government medical colleges. Specialist doctors will be able to provide quality healthcare, especially to the poor, in government hospitals.

APGDA said at a time when states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan are increasing in-service quota, AP government is planning to reduce it.

Association president Dr. D. Jayadheer Babu said, “We appeal to state health authorities to continue the existing in-service quota without reducing it, as it will help provide good health care services to the patients in AP with the availability of specialist doctors.”

