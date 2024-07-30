Doctors Oppose AP Govt’s Plan to Cut In-service PG Quota

Vijayawada: Government doctors have opposed AP government’s proposal to reduce in-service quota for serving MBBS doctors for pursuing post-graduation courses to 15 per cent in clinical and 30 per cent in non-clinical branches from existing 30 per cent and 50 per cent respectively in the state.

In a letter addressed to the director of public health, Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) said the state government’s proposal in GO No. 85 dated 20-7-2024 might affect the opportunity of MBBS doctors in pursuing PG in specialised branches of their choice.

APGDA said passage of the GO with reduction in in-service quota based on a committee’s report, government MBBS doctors will be unable to pursue PG courses, as they will have to pay crores of rupees to pursue PG once the in-service quota is reduced.

The association pointed out that in-service doctors pursuing PG courses in different specialities will be of immense help in government hospitals at a time when there is a severe shortage of specialist doctors in the new government medical colleges. Specialist doctors will be able to provide quality healthcare, especially to the poor, in government hospitals.

APGDA said at a time when states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan are increasing in-service quota, AP government is planning to reduce it.

Association president Dr. D. Jayadheer Babu said, “We appeal to state health authorities to continue the existing in-service quota without reducing it, as it will help provide good health care services to the patients in AP with the availability of specialist doctors.”