Doctor’s Family Suicide Attempt In Palnadu; Mother, Child Dead

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Gopi, a doctor from Satuluru village, allegedly attempted suicide along with his wife Shankara Kumari and their three-year-old daughter in a lodge room in Narasaraopeta, with the motive yet to be ascertained, police said.

Shankara Kumari and the child died, while Dr Gopi is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Narasaraopeta.

Police said the family had recently travelled from Bhopal, where Dr Gopi was working as a doctor at AIIMS Bhopal and his wife was employed as a nurse.

On arrival in Narasaraopeta, they checked into a room at Dinesh Grand Lodge, where the incident took place.

Lodge staff grew suspicious and alerted the police, who entered the room and shifted Dr Gopi to hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the family administered a sedative injection in an attempt to end their lives. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against Dr Gopi.





