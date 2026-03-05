Doctor, Engineer Lose ₹1.86 Crore in Cyber Fraud

Anantapur:Despite police making efforts to spread information on cyber frauds, high level employees of the state government have become targets of conmen.

In Anantapur, a doctor working for Government General Hospital and a panchayat raj engineer fell into the trap of fraudsters. While the doctor reportedly lost ₹98.24 lakh, the panchayat raj engineer got cheated to the tune of ₹88.36 lakh.

The doctor lodged a complaint with Two Town police and the panchayat raj engineer approached the Fourth Town police station.

Sources said the engineer got attracted to website Stock.corapro.com, clicked on the link, and joined as a member of the related WhatsApp group. He followed the messages regularly and received tips about profits and companies. In the process, he deposited ₹48,000 in the name of Abhishek Traders. Within two days, he received heavy income in his WhatsApp wallet.

Allured by this, the engineer deposited ₹88.36 lakh in several phases. His wallet showed ₹4.37 crore as being available in his wallet. When the engineer wanted to withdraw the amount, the WhatsApp administrator asked him to send ₹60 lakh to clear his entire amount. This is when the engineer realised he had been cheated and approached the Fourth Town police.

With regard to the doctor from GGH, he received a voice message from a woman on December 15 that led to chatting. The woman introduced herself as Neela Mohan, working as trading and financial analyst with Goldman Sachs. She lured the doctor to invest in Omnifxpro.tech trading platform to get huge profits. The doctor transferred a total of Rs.98.24 lakh from his bank accounts till February 19 in phases. His wallet showed ₹2.20 crore. When he tried to withdraw the amount, he did not get a response. The doctor then lodged a complaint with Two Town police, who have registered a case.

Anantapur SP P. Jagadish has cautioned people to be aware of such cyber frauds. The SP pointed out that last August, a Rayadurg-based software engineer lost nearly ₹1 crore in the name of online trading. Investigations then led to the arrest of a five-member gang from Delhi.