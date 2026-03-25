DME Notifies 284 Senior Resident Posts; All India Quota Issue Flagged

KURNOOL: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on Wednesday notified 284 Senior Resident posts in government medical colleges and and their attached general hospitals across the state, amid concerns over the exclusion of All India quota candidates and vacancies caused by doctors leaving midway after securing super-speciality seats.

The posts are to be filled for a one-year tenure in government medical colleges and their attached general hospitals across the state. As per norms, completion of Senior Residency is mandatory for eligibility to Assistant Professor posts.

Candidates with MD, MS and DNB qualifications are eligible to apply. Those who studied in Andhra Pradesh will be treated as local candidates, while non-locals must be registered with the AP Medical Council. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹80,500.

Applications can be submitted online through the DME website from March 25 to March 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, candidates who completed their studies under the All India quota urged the government to extend eligibility to them. “We studied through the All India quota but are now being denied the opportunity for Senior Residency in the state,” a postgraduate doctor said.

Some doctors also raised concerns over the posting pattern, stating that being rotated between general and area hospitals limits clinical exposure. They suggested allowing the full tenure to be completed in major teaching hospitals.

In addition, doctors pointed out that several candidates who secured super-speciality seats have left their Senior Residency midway, leading to vacancies.

Kurnool Medical College principal Dr Chitti Narasamma said the issue would be taken up with the authorities. “We will write to the DME seeking clarity on vacancies and details of candidates who left after securing super-speciality seats,” she said.

Specialty-wise Vacancies

Specialty Vacancies

Anatomy 29

Physiology 22

Biochemistry 33

Pharmacology 28

Pathology 32

Microbiology 30

Forensic Medicine 18

Community Medicine 24

Emergency Medicine 34