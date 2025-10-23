DLSA Sanctions Compensation to Victims

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
23 Oct 2025 12:17 AM IST

Directions were given to expedite pending cases and ensure timely assistance to affected persons

Representational Image (Source: DC)

Kurnool: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) sanctioned compensation of ₹12,50,000 in two cases to provide relief to victims. The decision was made during a review meeting chaired by DLSA President and Principal District and Sessions Judge G. Kabardhi, along with Secretary B. Leela Venkata Sheshadri, attended by Collectors and SPs of Kurnool, Nandyal, and Narayanapet. The meeting reviewed victim compensation, hit-and-run cases, under-trial prisoner release, and Aadhaar issuance for orphaned children. Officials reported 125 orphans without Aadhaar cards, of which 56 have been issued. Directions were given to expedite pending cases and ensure timely assistance to affected persons.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
