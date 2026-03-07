DLF Chairman Recalls Missed Opportunity In Hyderabad Under Naidu

Vijayawada: DLF chairman Rajeev Singh on Saturday reflected on his missed investment opportunity in Hyderabad nearly 25 years ago.

During an interaction with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Rajeev Singh expressed his interest in catching up with the new prospects in Amaravati.

During their tête-à-tête, Chandrababu Naidu recalled his discussion with DLF representatives a quarter century ago in Hyderabad. Naidu had offered them a barren stretch of land in the then-developing Raidurg area. At that time, the real estate major did not evince interest.

Over the years, Raidurg has transformed into one of Hyderabad’s most prominent commercial zones. It is a key part of the city’s thriving IT corridor, housing major corporate offices and technology firms.

Reflecting on this, Rajeev Singh acknowledged that DLF had missed out a significant opportunity in Hyderabad. Looking ahead, the DLF Chairman expressed keen interest in Andhra Pradesh’s urban development initiatives and said he would visit Amaravati to explore the potential investment opportunities.

The AP CM invited DLF to take part in the development of Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, highlighting the state government’s vision of building world-class cities equipped with modern infrastructure and global business ecosystems.

He expressed confidence that companies, such as DLF, would play a crucial role in shaping the next phase of Andhra Pradesh’s urban growth.