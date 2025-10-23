DLDO Offices to Function From Nov 1

Vijayawada:Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Thursday directed officials to ensure that the benefits of administrative reforms in local governance reach the people effectively.

PK, who holds the Panchayati Raj department, announced that DLDO offices ofdivisional-level development officers would begin functioning across the state from November 1.



At a high-level meeting he held with senior Panchayat Raj officials, Kalyan said the government had introduced governance reforms to strengthen local body institutions and it was the duty of employees to deliver their results to the public.



Explaining the rationale behind recent administrative decisions, he said that the cluster system had been scrapped, making all 13,351 gram panchayats independent units to enable delivery of better services to rural citizens.



The deputy CM said the government was taking steps to ensure that villages faced no financial hurdles in establishing basic infrastructure facilities. The central and state governments, he said, were working in coordination to mobilise funds for Panchayats and rural development.

PK asked officials to frame new strategies aimed at enabling panchayats to achieve financial self-reliance through effective utilisation of the 15th Finance Commission grants.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to decentralised development, Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government maintained a positive and proactive approach in both fiscal management and governance reform. He urged employees to play an active role in delivering results to the people and improving the development of villages.



The deputy CM asked senior officials to conduct periodic reviews on fund utilization and implementation of reforms. Departments must prepare a comprehensive plan for all village-level development activities being taken up under the Palle Panduga 2.0 programme, he said.