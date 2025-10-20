Diwali for Telugu States Today, Other States Tomorrow Explained

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are celebrating Diwali on Monday, whereas other states like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the festival on Tuesday.

In fact, there is confusion on the Diwali date within the almanac writers. There are two principles that guide writing of the almanac – Drik Ganitha and Poorva Gantiha. Writers following either of the principles have been unable to fix a date unanimously. Both claim their calculations are accurate.

According to Poorva Paddathi, almanac writers in the Telugu States fixed the Diwali date on Monday (October 20). The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Asthana Siddanthi Tangirala Venkata Poorna Krishna Prasad explains that according to Sastras, the Thithi that falls during the “Pradosha Kala (just before sunset)” should be taken into consideration. According to that method, the Amavasya Thithi is on the Pradosha Kala time. So, Diwali should be celebrated on Monday. Accordingly, the governments of AP and Telangana have declared the Diwali holiday on Monday.

But, the Drik Siddantha almanac writers have chosen to differ. Sanatana Dharma Prathinidhi Sabha, Delhi, Sanatana Dharma Sabha, and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Temple (Birla Mandir) held a meeting on October 4, inviting all temple almanac writers in the country. That meeting passed a resolution to celebrate the festival on October 21. The resolution went on to underline that people should not be confused and the almanac writers should adhere to scientific traditions.

In this regard, Ponnaluri Srinivasa Gargeya, former president of the Drik Siddantha Almanac Writers Association said in Tamil Nadu, though the prominent almanac writers follow Poorva Paddathi, they fix festival dates as per Drik Siddantha principle, as instructed by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetadhipathi.

But Telugu states have not followed this principle, resulting in confusion among the people.

Drikh Siddantha Almanac Writers Association honorary president G.M. Pattabhi Sastry said that Amavasya Thithi should be considered on the basis of “Aparahna Kala (afternoon)” which is the right thing to do for performing rituals to elders. On October 20, Amavasya Thithi did not come in the afternoon. The thithi is continuing till the evening of October 21. So, Diwali should be celebrated on October 21, which is in consonance with Dharma Sindhu, Amrit Kala Nirnaya and other sastras, he maintained.

Pattabhi Sastry observed that governments should invite almanac writers before fixing the festival holidays and fix a uniform date to remove confusion among people.

Former president of Drikh Siddantha Chinta Gopi Sarma said though it is not correct to celebrate Diwali on Monday, people are celebrating the festival on Monday as the government has declared it to be so. He requested the government to announce festivals by considering the Drik Siddantha principle which, he contended, is the accurate method of calculations.