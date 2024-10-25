 Top
Diwali Cracker Sales Permitted for Three Days in Konaseema

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
25 Oct 2024 5:18 PM GMT
People throng a firecracker sales outlet in Kozhikode on Friday. Goods and Services Tax does not have much impact on the prices of crackers. Venugopal
Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar announced that firecracker sales for Diwali will be permitted only from 29 to 31 October until 6 pm. (Representational Image: DC)

Kakinada: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar announced that firecracker sales for Diwali will be permitted only from 29 to 31 October until 6 pm. Traders are required to follow government guidelines and obtain temporary licences through applications to the Police, Fire, and Revenue departments at the mandal level. The applications will be scrutinised by these departments before final approval by the Revenue Divisional Officer. Designated sites for selling firecrackers will be identified by officials. Strict action will be taken against vendors operating without licence.

