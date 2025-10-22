Diwali: Burning of Fireworks Affect Ambient Air Quality

Vijayawada:Several cities and towns in AP have had a major adverse impact on ambient air quality in the form of deterioration due to release of major pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, sulphur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxide (NO2) due to the burning of firecrackers for the Diwali festival on Monday.

The state pollution control board monitored the ambient air quality at select places with regard to pollutant PM10 during pre-Diwali Day on Oct 13 and on Diwali Day on Oct 20 with standard quality on an average for 24 hours pegged at 100 micrograms per cubic meter.



Accordingly, the registrations on on Diwali Day and pre-Diwali Day were as follows: Visakhapantam:117-61; Bobbili:159-NA; Vizianagaram:175-52; Pydibeemavaram:155-46; Srikakulam:131-50; Kakinada:145-46; Rajamahendravaram:139-38;Eluru:85-Rain; Kurnool:70-52; Tirupati:119-66; Tirumala-31-62; Chittoor:124-69; Yerraguntla:116-52; Kadapa:123-53; Anantapur:121-64; Vijayawada:130-57; Guntur:107-35; Ongole:96-40; Nellore:52-49 and Amaravati:56-43.



The PCB’s data indicates Vizianagaram, Bobbili and Pydibeemavaram witnessed high pollutants in the air on Diwali Day.

In the 2024 Diwali celebrations, Visakhapatnam recorded the highest pollutants of PM10 at 238 followed by Rajamahendravaram-225, Kakinada-217, Srikakulam-184, Vizianagaram-182 and Pydibeemavaram-171.

The APPCB also monitored ambient noise from 25 real time noise monitoring stations across the state with noise levels at peak values during day time from 6am to 10pm with standard value to be 65 measured in Leq dB(A).



Accordingly, the levels were as follows near Satyanarayanapuram Municipal Office in Vijayawada-117; APPCB Zonal Office, Maduravada in Visakhapatnam-105; Bapuji Kalamandir in Srikakulam-102; Municipal KASPA High School in Vizianagaram-101; Vivekananda Park in Kakinada-99; Municipal Park, Danavaipeta in Rajamahendravaram-100; Powerpeta in Eluru-113; District Hospital in Machhilipatnam-88; Market Centre in Guntur-79; Municipal Corporation Office in Ongole-99; Municipal Corporation Office in Nellore-103; GNC Building in Tirumala-60; Vaikuntapuram Municipal Park in Tirupati-106; Municipal Corporation in Kadapa;-93; Venkata Ramana Colony in Kadapa-112 and Pump House in Anantapur-95.



The analysis of the data indicates that the noise levels peaked beyond standard level mainly due to bursting of fireworks at all 25 places across the state, indicating that the people celebrated the festival grandly.

Pollution board maintains that though the ambient air quality has declined and noise levels peaked up at some cities and towns in the state, rainfall and gales in some places had their impact to bring down especially the pollutants like PM10 and PM2.5 and others in the atmosphere bringing a great relief to the people from the polluted atmosphere.

A board official claimed, “The ambient air quality with regard to PM10 and PM2.5 has improved a lot in the current Diwali celebrations compared with 2023 and 2024 as there is more awareness among the people on usage of green crackers and stringent vigil to discourage crude fireworks.”