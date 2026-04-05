Divorce Threatens Hindu Family System, Says Vijaya Simhachar

Kakinada: Sudha Pandit Vijaya Simhachar on Sunday expressed concern over rising divorce rates, stating that they pose a threat to the Hindu family system and Sanatana Dharma.

Speaking at a matrimonial introduction meet organised by the Andhra Madhva Samakhya in Rajamahendravaram, he said marriage holds a sacred place in Hindu tradition and urged couples to resolve differences through mutual understanding.

He said increasing divorces are weakening family structures and impacting societal stability. He emphasised that strong family bonds are essential for preserving cultural and religious values.

Programme convener and Kakinada Madhva Sabha committee secretary Rachuri Seshagiri Rao said participants from Karnataka and the Telugu states attended the event. Pandi Hanumanthachar performed Rukmini Kalyanam on the occasion.

Sabha leaders Angara Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, S. Raghavendra Rao, Baru Ramana Rao, D. Hanumantha Subba Rao, Yatagiri Parasuram, J. Venkata Krishna Rao and others were present.