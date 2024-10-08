Divine Spectacle: Lakhs Gather for Lord Venkateswara’s Garuda Seva

Tirupati: A sea of devotees converged in Tirumala on Tuesday to participate in Garuda Vahana Seva event of the Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara.



The annual spectacle featuring Lord Malayappa Swamy seated atop the golden Garuda Vahana drew pilgrims from across the country, reinforcing the halo of the spiritual haven.

By early afternoon, all available spaces along the four Mada streets were packed with devotees. The enthusiasm began building its tempo a day ago, with thousands arriving early to secure their places.

Many who attended the morning’s Mohini Avataram procession opted to stay put in the galleries under the blazing sun.

The streets, too, were flooded with pilgrims. Those who were unable to find seats in the galleries gathered along the roads or watched the divine procession on giant LED screens installed around the temple town.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ensured seamless arrangements, providing food, water and buttermilk to the devotees.

The joint efforts of TTD workforce, police and particularly the Srivari Seva volunteers helped maintain order despite the overwhelming turnout.

At 6.30pm, the Garuda Seva commenced amid loud chants of ‘Govinda, Govinda’, echoing through the hills. Lord Malayappa, adorned with precious ornaments, including the majestic Makara Kanti and Lakshmi Kasula Haram, and the diamond-studded golden crown, emerged from the temple atop the Garuda Vahana.

The sight of the deity, bathed in brilliant arc lights, left devotees in awe. Many were lighting camphor and offering their prayers from the packed galleries.

Adding to the spectacle, cultural performances by 28 teams comprising 718 artistes from across the country enhanced the procession's grandeur.

Artists from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and other states showcased their dance forms, including Rajasthan’s Chari, Gujarat’s Tippani Garbha, and Maharashtra’s Lavani.

The students of TTD’s SV College of Music and Dance also presented the Vasanthotsavam, portraying Malayappa Swamy with Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with other deities.

Traditional art forms like Telangana’s Thimsa, Andhra’s Kolatams, Bharatnatyam from Tamil Nadu and Kerala drums enthralled the devotees as the procession moved through the streets.

Police personnel, ambulances and paramedical teams were stationed at key points, with officers closely monitoring the flow of people in and out of the streets.

TTD executive officer Syamala Rao, additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, CV&SO Sreedhar, SP Subba Rayudu and other officials were constantly inspecting arrangements and interacting with the devotees.