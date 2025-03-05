Diverting water flowing into sea is fine, Telangana need not suffer: CM Naidu

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday justified his plan to divert water flowing into the sea for the use of farmers.He said, “We promised to bring Godavari water from Polavaram to Banakacharla. Some are politicizing our plans to divert water that would otherwise flow into the sea, to our farms and homes in drought-affected areas.”Telangana, he said, need not suffer in matters concerning the transfer of water to Andhra Pradesh. “I have never opposed the Kaleshwaram project,” he said in a speech at the MLC polls victory celebration in the Telugu Desam central office in Mangalagiri.The CM said investments worth Rs. 6.5 lakh crore have been made in the state in recent months, which will help create nearly five lakh job opportunities. The victorious alliance candidates were Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Perabattula Rajasekhar who contested the Graduates' MLC elections.Naidu stressed that the Telugu Desam Party was founded for the benefit of the Telugu community. "I have previously stated that both regions are equal to me like two eyes. We promised to bring Godavari water from Polavaram to Banakacharla. Some are politicizing our plans to divert water. Telangana need not suffer in matters concerning the transfer of water to Andhra Pradesh. Lower riperian states have the right to use the water that would otherwise go into the sea,” he reasoned.Naidu said, “I have never opposed the Kaleshwaram project. Construct projects on the Godavari and draw water. The Godavari is the only safeguard for the Telugu people. We need to interlink the Ganga and Kaveri rivers. My goal is to elevate the Telugu community. PV Narasimha Rao brought forth reforms that changed the nation's course.”The CM said the victory of the alliance candidates would serve as a lifeline for the state’s reconstruction. "Previously, there was a game of splitting the state into three capitals. What was thought impossible, like the Visakhapatnam steel plant, has become a reality. We have achieved the Visakhapatnam railway zone and have made plans to set up NTPC and Genco plants with an investment of `1.9 lakh crore.”He said, “Whenever elections come, we must work together. When we work collaboratively, the results can be unexpected. We have called upon TD workers to rebuild the state. We have come together solely for the state's reconstruction—there are no personal interests involved. The three parties must work unitedly. This unity must be permanent and should be rooted in mutual respect.”“If the three parties remain in the public sphere, no single party will have a chance in the future. We will soon implement the Talliki Vandanam programme," he explained.TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, minister Nara Lokesh, Nadendla Manohar, K Atchannaidu, Satya Kumar Yadav and several ministers and coalition leaders attended the event.