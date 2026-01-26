Divers Salute National Flag Undersea

Visakhapatnam: A five-member scuba diving team, led by its leader and trainer Balaram Naidu, celebrated the 77th Republic Day in a unique manner by unfurling the national flag 77 feet below the sea on Monday.

The highlight of the display featured a diver riding an underwater horse (a diver positioned himself as a horse) while holding the unfurled National Flag, symbolising courage, discipline and respect for the Constitution.

“Honouring Republic Day underwater reflected the true depth of our respect for the Constitution and the Tricolour. This tribute shows that India’s pride stands strong everywhere—on land and beneath the sea,’’ Naidu said.

Balaram Naidu is the founder of Livein Adventures and president of WaterSports of Andhra Pradesh. He retired as a submariner in the Indian Navy.