Ditwah Weakens into Deep Depression, Brings Moderate Rainfall to AP

Visakhapatnam/Nellore: Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a deep depression and lay on Monday over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 200 km from Nellore. The district received the maximum rainfall of 11 cm during the past 24 hours.

Though Ditwah was feared to cause heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, there was moderate rainfall while one location experienced heavy rainfall.

Isolated parts of the coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts would continue to receive moderate to heavy downpour on Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

IMD said squally winds with wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting 55 kmph are likely at isolated places over coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Tuesday due to the remnants of cyclonic storm.

“The system, which weakened into a deep depression on Monday, would further weaken in the next 24 hours, though its remnants could still cause rainfall in parts of the state,” the IMD said.

It said, “During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Kavali in Nellore district received highest rainfall of 11 cm, followed by 6 cm in Atmakur (Nellore), 4 cm each in Nellore and Rapur (Nellore), Venkatagiri, Gudur, Thottambedu (Tirupati) and Kodur (YSR Kadapa).

The remaining parts of the state have experienced rainfall between 1 cm and 3 cm during the period.

According to information from the directorate of economics and statistics that provides real-time rainfall data, parts of the Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts experienced moderate rainfall of 2 cm to 4cm between 8.30 am and 5pm on Monday.

Isolated places in Tirupati, Nellore, West Godavari and Konaseema districts would experience heavy rainfall on Tuesday, said S. Karunasagar, scientist at IMD-Amaravati.

There were no deaths or injuries due to the cyclone in AP. Nor was there any major damage.

In Nellore city, several low-lying areas experienced waterlogging as the rain remained steady, with intermittent heavy spells throughout the day.

No rainfall was recorded in the mandals of Duttalur, Kondapuram, Marripadu, Lingasamudram, Seetharamapuram, Varikuntapadu and Voletivaripalem. The district’s average rainfall stood at 10.2 cm.

In Tirupati district, Satyavedu mandal received the highest rainfall of 3.8cm between 8.30am and 6pm.