District-Wide Rollout Of MDM Soon; State-Wide Expansion To Follow

YSR KADAPA: The prestigious Mid-Day Meal Scheme being implemented by the AP government in state-run schools is delivering encouraging results after it met with some initial challenges.

In YSR Kadapa district, the local administration introduced the Smart Kitchen system on a pilot basis. Within five months, it showed positive outcomes, stated a recent government review.

The success of the Smart Kitchen initiative has also drawn appreciation from Niti Aayog.

Initially, there were hurdles in the centralized cooking and transportation of food to schools. However, these have been resolved. Under the new system, a Smart Kitchen building is being constructed in each mandal headquarters.

Once the project is implemented across all mandals in Kadapa district, the government would extend it across the state.

In a recent IVRS survey conducted by the government on the implementation of the scheme, 91 per cent of the beneficiaries expressed their satisfaction.

District collector Cherukuri Sridhar said the Smart Kitchen model enabled the supply of nutritious and hygienic food to thousands of students. The administration is implementing the scheme in a committed manner, keeping students’ health and welfare as the top priority, he said.