District-Wide Crackdown Nets Vehicles, Drunk Drivers in Nellore

Nellore: In a major enforcement drive from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday, SPS Nellore police seized 26 two-wheelers and two auto-rickshaws without valid documents, checked 1,563 vehicles, booked 22 drunk-driving cases, registered 18 cases of public drinking and filed 142 violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, collecting fines totalling Rs 1,12,485.

The intensified crackdown included a large-scale cordon-and-search operation at TIDCO houses in Kallurupalli under Nellore Rural limits, supervised by Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Sreenivasa Rao.

About 60 police personnel participated in the operation, during which nearly 200 houses were thoroughly checked. Fingerprints of suspicious persons were collected to identify absconding offenders and trace illegal activities, including stolen property, illicit liquor, weapons and narcotics.

Simultaneously, a district-wide naka bandhi was conducted at highways, key junctions and entry-exit points. Police also carried out surprise inspections of 54 lodges, verifying guest registers and questioning occupants.

Superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla said there would be zero tolerance for anti-social activities and urged citizens to report suspicious movements by dialling 112.