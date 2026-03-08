District Volleyball Bodies Seek SAAP’s Intervention in APVA Dispute

Vijayawada:Representatives of several district volleyball associations on Saturday appealed to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) to intervene in the ongoing disputes within the Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association (APVA). They pointed out that lack of an officially recognised state-level body since December 2022 has been adversely affecting the future of talented volleyball players.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, Krishna District Volleyball Association president Nadella Brahmaji Rao, secretary D. Dayakara Rao, Guntur district secretary Niranjan and Prakasam district secretary Anjaneyulu expressed concern that instability within the state association had deprived several national and international-level players of opportunities to participate in tournaments.

Several players and their parents attended the press meet and voiced concern over the situation.

They charged that the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) had failed to take adequate steps to recognise a legitimate governing body in Andhra Pradesh. Instead, it is supporting certain groups, they alleged.

The volleyball representatives from districts charged that selection of players is being conducted in only three or four of the total 13 districts. Documents are being forged to send these names to VFI, resulting in the exclusion of deserving players from other districts. The representatives demanded transparent elections to form a recognised AP association and fair selection processes across all 13 districts. They urged Sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and SAAP officials to convene a meeting with all stakeholders for safeguarding the future of promising players.

