District sand committee proposes new sand reaches in Parvathipuram

Visakhapatnam: The District Level Sand Committee (DLSC) has approved the creation of two new sand reaches at Neredi and Pasupudi in Bhamini mandal. Additionally, the committee has greenlit desilting work at Katragada in the same mandal to expedite its operationalization within ten days.











District Collector A. Shyam Prasad chaired the meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing free sand, with costs limited to excavation, transportation, and maintenance.Underscoring the importance of regulated sand mining, the Collector issued a stern warning against illegal activities, promising severe penalties and vehicle seizures for violators. He directed officials to investigate reports of unauthorized excavations on the Andhra-Odisha border and to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the district's sand requirements. Guidelines for small sand reaches are in the pipeline, and officials have been tasked with identifying potential sand sources along the Vamsadhara River.Joint Collector S.S. Shobika highlighted the implementation of the sand policy since July 8, with transportation charges determined by distance. Key district officials and engineers from the Vamsadhara and water resources departments participated in the meeting.