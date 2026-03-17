Nandyal District Records More Than 20.27 Crore Digital Transactions

KURNOOL: Though largely rural and agriculture-dependent, the newly formed Nandyal district has achieved a feat in digital financial transactions, registering over Rs 1.09 lakh crore worth of cashless payments in just nine months.

According to banking officials, the district recorded more than 20.27 crore digital transactions between April 1 and December 31, 2025, with the total value touching Rs 1.09 lakh crore. The figures reflect the rapid adoption of digital payment systems not only in urban areas but also across villages.

Officials noted that the surge in digital transactions is particularly significant for a district where agriculture is the primary livelihood and rural population forms a major share. Despite these factors, Nandyal has emerged as a strong performer in the state in terms of digital payment adoption.

The district’s banking activities are coordinated by Union Bank of India, which functions as the lead bank for Nandyal. Over the past few years, the expansion of banking infrastructure and the growth of digital payment platforms have significantly contributed to the increase in electronic transactions.

Currently, the district has 56 primary agricultural cooperative societies that extend credit and financial services to farmers. In addition, 1,786 business correspondents are functioning in rural areas, providing doorstep banking services to villagers. The district is also served by 260 ATMs, ensuring easy access to cash and banking facilities.

Among the various digital payment platforms, BHIM/UPI transactions dominate the digital ecosystem in the district. Officials said that more than 20 crore transactions were carried out through the UPI platform alone, highlighting the growing use of mobile-based payment applications for everyday financial activities.

Banking authorities attribute the surge in digital payments to improved internet connectivity, increasing smartphone penetration and sustained digital literacy initiatives. Small traders, shopkeepers and rural households are increasingly adopting digital payment methods such as QR code-based transactions and Aadhaar-enabled payment services.

Officials said the steady growth in digital transactions reflects the success of financial inclusion initiatives and the government’s push towards a less-cash economy. With continued awareness campaigns and technological improvements, digital payment volumes in the district are expected to grow further in the coming years.



