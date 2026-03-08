District Officials Help Woman Reclaim House From Lender

NELLORE: Forced out of her own house and moving between relatives’ homes with her children for nearly four months, a woman from Buchireddypalem in SPSR Nellore district finally regained possession of her house after authorities intervened in a loan dispute involving a private moneylender.

Peram Vijayakumari, a resident of Shantinagar in Buchireddypalem town, had been living in distress after losing possession of her home due to the dispute. According to her, her parents had borrowed ₹70,000 from a local lender for her brother’s marriage. Before the debt could be cleared, both her parents passed away, leaving the responsibility to her.

She alleged that the lender later forced her to sign documents inflating the loan amount to ₹3 lakh by adding ₹2.3 lakh and demanded a monthly interest of ₹9,000. Vijayakumari said she continued paying the interest for nearly three years and ended up paying around ₹3 lakh in total. However, the lender allegedly refused to return the house documents and demanded an additional ₹50,000.

Unable to meet the demand, she claimed the lender forcibly occupied the house, leaving her and her children without shelter. For the past four months, Vijayakumari had been shifting between relatives’ houses while trying to find a way to reclaim her home.

Determined to seek justice, she approached the district administration and submitted a petition explaining her ordeal.

Responding to her plea, district collector Himanshu Shukla ordered an immediate inquiry and directed the Buchireddypalem municipal commissioner to look into the matter on March 7. Following the inquiry, officials intervened, vacated the house from the alleged occupation of the lender and restored it to Vijayakumari.

Expressing relief after returning to her home, Vijayakumari thanked the district administration for helping her rebuild her life.

Meanwhile, Shukla warned that harassment in the name of loans, charging exorbitant interest and illegally seizing properties would not be tolerated, adding that strict legal action would be taken against those exploiting vulnerable people through such practices.