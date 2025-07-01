District Formation Day Celebrated At Cluster Varsity

Kurnool: Cluster University registrar Dr Katta Venkateswarlu has said the institution will become a strong foundation for research in the future. On Tuesday, the 167th Kurnool District Formation Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at the Government Men’s Degree College, Kurnool.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Venkateswarlu noted that Kurnool district has produced many intellectuals and freedom fighters whose contributions must be remembered by today’s youth. He stressed the importance of hard work and advised students to cultivate discipline and perseverance to reach greater heights in life.

Discussing the development of the university, he expressed confidence that Cluster University will soon emerge as a prominent institution in the state, with 167 qualified faculty members—one of the highest among universities in Andhra Pradesh.

Freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Kalkuri addressed the gathering and said that Kurnool is a land of valour and served as the first capital of the state before it was shifted to Hyderabad due to administrative considerations.

KVR Degree College Principal Venkata Reddy highlighted that although Kurnool has a glorious history, there is still a need for more progress in development. He pointed out that several areas of the district are yet to achieve desired educational goals.