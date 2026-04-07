District Authorities Launch Heatwave Action Plan To Protect Public

NELLORE: With forecasts warning of intense summer heat over the next two weeks, district authorities have launched a comprehensive action plan to safeguard people from heat-related illnesses.

District collector P. Rajababu on Monday directed officials to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the heatwave and raise awareness among the public. During a review meeting at the collectorate with joint collector Kalpana Kumari, he emphasised that precautionary measures during peak summer are critical to protecting lives.

The collector advised people—especially children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses—to avoid venturing outdoors between 12 noon and 3 pm unless necessary. Officials were instructed to set up drinking water kiosks (chalivendrams) at key public places such as bus stands, railway stations, and government offices.

Special wards with adequate ORS stocks will be arranged in government hospitals to handle heatstroke cases. Schools and Anganwadi centres have been asked to ensure children return home directly without exposure to extreme heat.

The administration has also directed measures for workers, including providing drinking water and shaded rest areas for MGNREGA labourers.

Public transport points, including bus stations and shelters, will be equipped with drinking water and ORS. Officials were further instructed to ensure uninterrupted water supply and prevent power outages during summer.

Awareness campaigns will caution farmers and the public against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Sub-collector Himavamsi, district revenue officer Chinna Obulesu, and other officials attended the meeting.