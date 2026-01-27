Dispel Misconceptions on Smart Meters, Ensure Quality RDSS Works: Gottipati

Nellore: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday directed power department officials to dispel public misconceptions about smart meters by providing accurate technical information and building consumer confidence.

Reviewing ongoing power projects and works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) at a meeting here, the minister ordered immediate sanction of agricultural power connections upon receipt of applications from farmers. He also asked officials to draw up long-term power generation and distribution plans to ensure adequate supply for the state’s growing industrial sector.

Stressing the need to maintain high quality standards, Ravi Kumar instructed officials to complete all RDSS works by March and expedite field-level execution through close monitoring.

He directed officials to step up awareness on the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar scheme by clearly explaining its technical and financial benefits and promoting rooftop solar power. Power department staff, he said, must play an active role in educating consumers on solar energy and smart metering systems.

Emphasising safety, the minister instructed officials to take preventive measures to avoid electrical accidents and ensure public safety. He also called for coordination with the police department to prevent theft of transformers and other power infrastructure.

Urging a consumer-centric approach, Ravi Kumar asked power department employees to work with commitment to achieve 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

The review meeting was attended by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, TD state executive secretary Chemukula Krishna Chaitanya and district power officials.