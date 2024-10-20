Dismembered Body Found in Eleru Canal

Visakhapatnam: The dismembered body of an unidentified woman was discovered in the Eleru canal near Thimmapuram village in Addathigala mandal. Authorities reported that the woman, believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years, was found with her head, arms, and legs severed. A yellow skirt was draped over her remains, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Addathigala Police Station has initiated an investigation under case number 76/2024. District Superintendent of Police, Amit Barder, along with Assistant Superintendent of Police Jagadish Adahali, are overseeing the inquiry. As part of the investigation, an imaginary reconstruction of the victim's appearance has been created with assistance from the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat.

Authorities are urging anyone who may recognize the woman or has information related to her identity to come forward. They have provided contact numbers for the public to report any leads. Local police have also requested that information regarding this case be disseminated widely across social media platforms to aid in identification efforts.